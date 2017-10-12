‘Lazio have relegation attendances’

By Football Italia staff

Lazio’s marketing director laments “we have a Champions League worthy squad, with the attendances of a relegation team”.

The Biancocelesti have averaged just 27,000 at the Stadio Olimpico so far this season, despite facing Milan and Napoli for two of their four home games.

The next two home games will see the Curva Nord closed due to racist chanting, though the club is considering opening the Curva Sud, where the Roma ultras sit, instead.

“We’re waiting for today’s appeal,” Marco Canigiani said on Radiosei.

“Presumably we’ll open the Curva Maestrelli, but we’ll wait for the decision, there could be surprises.

“There are discounted rates for season ticket holders now, and obviously for the Curva Nord it’s even less because there are two games fewer.

“The attendances? Unfortunately we can say we have a Champions League worthy squad, with the attendances of a relegation team.

“We’ve always been open to the fans, a family can sit in the side stand at Lazio and pay €25-30.”