Khedira laments FIFA likeness

By Football Italia staff

Juventus midfielder Sami Khedira has taken a shot at the makers of FIFA 18 - for getting his hair wrong.

The latest edition of the long-running video game franchise was released at the end of last month, with footballers all over the world checking out their stats.

Chelsea’s Michy Batshuayi expressed his disdain after his overall rating dropped to 80, but Khedira had a more aesthetic issue.

The game depicts the German international with long hair, but the Bianconeri midfielder pointed out on Twitter that he’s been “wearing it short for almost two years now”.