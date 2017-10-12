Tagliavento to ref Milan derby

By Football Italia staff

Paolo Tagliavento has been announced as the referee for Sunday’s Derby della Madonnina between Inter and Milan.

The 45-year-old took charge of the Nerazzurri’s first game of the season, a 3-0 win over Fiorentina, and is fresh off running the rule over Switzerland’s 5-2 win over Hungary in the international break.

In what is a big Serie A weekend, Gianluca Rocchi has been assigned to Roma’s game with Napoli, while Paolo Mazzoleni will be in the middle as Lazio visit Juventus.

Serie A Week 8 referees:

Bologna-SPAL - Marco Guida

Cagliari-Genoa - Davide Massa

Crotone-Torino - Paolo Valeri

Fiorentina-Udinese - Massimiliano Irrati

Verona-Benevento - Marco Di Bello

Inter-Milan - Paolo Tagliavento

Juventus-Lazio - Paolo Mazzoleni

Roma-Napoli - Gianluca Rocchi

Sampdoria-Atalanta - Maurizio Mariani

Sassuolo-Chievo - Gianluca Manganiello