Thursday October 12 2017
Tagliavento to ref Milan derby
By Football Italia staff

Paolo Tagliavento has been announced as the referee for Sunday’s Derby della Madonnina between Inter and Milan.

The 45-year-old took charge of the Nerazzurri’s first game of the season, a 3-0 win over Fiorentina, and is fresh off running the rule over Switzerland’s 5-2 win over Hungary in the international break.

In what is a big Serie A weekend, Gianluca Rocchi has been assigned to Roma’s game with Napoli, while Paolo Mazzoleni will be in the middle as Lazio visit Juventus.

Serie A Week 8 referees:

Bologna-SPAL - Marco Guida
Cagliari-Genoa - Davide Massa
Crotone-Torino - Paolo Valeri
Fiorentina-Udinese - Massimiliano Irrati
Verona-Benevento - Marco Di Bello
Inter-Milan - Paolo Tagliavento
Juventus-Lazio - Paolo Mazzoleni
Roma-Napoli - Gianluca Rocchi
Sampdoria-Atalanta - Maurizio Mariani
Sassuolo-Chievo - Gianluca Manganiello

