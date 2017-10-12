Paolo Tagliavento has been announced as the referee for Sunday’s Derby della Madonnina between Inter and Milan.
The 45-year-old took charge of the Nerazzurri’s first game of the season, a 3-0 win over Fiorentina, and is fresh off running the rule over Switzerland’s 5-2 win over Hungary in the international break.
In what is a big Serie A weekend, Gianluca Rocchi has been assigned to Roma’s game with Napoli, while Paolo Mazzoleni will be in the middle as Lazio visit Juventus.
Serie A Week 8 referees:
Bologna-SPAL - Marco Guida
Cagliari-Genoa - Davide Massa
Crotone-Torino - Paolo Valeri
Fiorentina-Udinese - Massimiliano Irrati
Verona-Benevento - Marco Di Bello
Inter-Milan - Paolo Tagliavento
Juventus-Lazio - Paolo Mazzoleni
Roma-Napoli - Gianluca Rocchi
Sampdoria-Atalanta - Maurizio Mariani
Sassuolo-Chievo - Gianluca Manganiello