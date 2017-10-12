Post new comment

Dear Giampiero Ventura,

After a disappointing end to the World Cup 2018 Qualification stages, your Azzurri are now forced to play a qualifying two-legged play-off in November to determine their fate for the 2018 World Cup in Russia.

Mr Ventura, this would be your first major tournament with the Azzurri, as the CT. Italy are one of the best and most popular football countries in the world and we’ve won the second most World Cups with four. Ventura, it’s time for change. The Azzurri faithful are fed up with constant lacklustre performances, terrible tactics, poor in-game management and omissions that make absolutely no sense. Now, with about a month to prepare for the play-off, it’s time to make the right selections. That starts with a certain centre-forward, and his name is Mario Balotelli.

With Andrea Belotti injured for the next two months and unavailable for the play-off, the forward depth is as thin as it can be, with Ciro Immobile as the only out and out striker. It’s time for Balotelli to get his chance with the new-look Azzurri. Having not been on the team since the match against Uruguay in the 2014 World Cup, this nonsense needs to come to an end, especially as the Nice striker has been scoring goals since the beginning of last season.

Enough with the lies, enough with saying you want players who perform for their clubs, because that clearly isn’t the case. We’re sick and tired of seeing players who ride the bench for their club teams get the call. We need players who have proven they’re in form, and Balotelli has deserved this selection for almost two years. The agenda against him needs to stop.

We’ve seen so many players have countless chances and underperform in several matches for the Azzurri, but still get called up and get the chance to shine again. However, Balotelli only scored exactly half Italy’s goals in the 2014 World Cup, and he never gets the opportunity to shine with the Azzurri again. Why?

Balotelli is not the same as he was four years ago. He’s now 27, and one of the leaders at Nice in Ligue 1. Sure, he’s caused some problems in the past, but I can list many players who had “attitude problems” as well and still got chances for the Azzurri - Antonio Cassano to name one. Balotelli hasn’t caused any problems in France and has become a fan favourite there as well. Ventura, it’s time. Enough of the games, Balotelli is a player that can change a game by himself because of his natural technical ability. He’s stressed many times to the media and his social media that he wants to be playing for the Azzurri. Enough of guys like Eder, Roberto Inglese, even Manolo Gabbiadini getting called up and seeing minutes. Balotelli has 7 goals in 525 minutes of action, which is a fantastic ratio.

I’ve always had a soft spot for Balotelli ever since he took the Euro 2012 by storm, with his overhead goal against Ireland, header and screaming goal to the top right corner against the Germans. He’s done it on the big stage at a young age, and he’s ready to do it again.

Yes, many have their opinions about Balotelli. Many claim that he’s not good for the dressing room and causes problems. Those were issues that he might’ve had - though the media always exaggerated them - five or six years ago. With the Azzurri in the state that they’re in, we need players that are capable. Ventura, if you fail to qualify for the World Cup, this will be a disgrace to you, to Italy and the rest of the fans. You’d live in infamy for years, it would be an embarrassment, a vergogna.

Balotelli is needed in this team. A partnership between Ciro Immobile and Balotelli could be very effective and will hopefully push us through to the World Cup.

Ventura, make the right choice. We need Super Mario Balotelli.

