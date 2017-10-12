Giaccherini: ‘Better to win at Napoli’

By Football Italia staff

Emanuele Giaccherini says winning the Scudetto at Napoli would be even sweeter as “Juventus are used to it”.

The Italian international won two Scudetti during his time in Turin, and is hoping to add a third this season after the Partenopei’s perfect start.

“No-one expected it, but we’ve done a great job,” Giaccherini told Radio Kiss Kiss Napoli.

“We’re only at the beginning though, and Saturday’s match with Roma will be very important, the mentality must be to impose our game against anyone.

“It’ll be a nice match, but it’ll be hard for both teams.

“We’ve had seven wins, but we need to think about the eighth, the ninth and then the tenth. We’ve got a big month with some huge matches which could tell us a lot about our season.

“We’re fine, we’re calm and we want to stay there [top of Serie A]. We had the skill to win these seven games, and we want to stay in first place until the end.

“Would winning with Napoli be even better? Yes, because Juventus are used to winning every time, while here in Naples the support, the people are different.

“It was like living in paradise already last year, let alone if we were to win the Scudetto.”