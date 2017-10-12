Candreva: ‘Working on crossing’

By Football Italia staff

Inter winger Antonio Candreva shrugs off criticism of his crossing, but “it’s there to be improved”.

The Italian international was whistled before the international break, but he scored the winner for the Azzurri in their win over Denmark on Monday night.

“Maybe you think I’m hurt here and happy for the Azzurri, but it’s been a positive start, we’ve had six wins from seven games,” Candreva said in a Press conference today.

“I think I’ve done well, but of course you can always improve.

“My crossing? On the pitch you can’t think much, on a lot of crosses maybe it's gone too high or it’s gone out. It happens.

“It’s there to be improved, we work on it with Mauro Icardi in training.”

The Nerazzurri face Milan in the Derby della Madonnina on Sunday, and Candreva is expecting Vincenzo Montella’s side to be fired-up.

“They’re coming off some difficult results so they’ll be angry, but we have to be more so because we want to win.

“All we know is that we’re Inter and we must always win, or at least try. It’s too early to say how important these matches with Milan and Napoli are, but the derby can certainly give us a boost for the next one.

“We’ve changed a lot since last year, and the results give us a boost. We want to stay up there.”