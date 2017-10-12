Musacchio: ‘Milan must stop Icardi’

By Football Italia staff

Milan defender Mateo Musacchio admits Inter captain Mauro Icardi is a danger man in the derby - “we can’t let him breathe”.

The Rossoneri have lost their last two Serie A games, so the pressure is on when they face their city rivals in the Derby della Madonnina on Sunday night.

“There’s no special ritual before this game,” Musacchio said in a Q&A from Milanello.

“It’s not necessary, you just have to think about how important this game is to get the right level of motivation and concentration.

“Icardi? We can’t let him breathe, but not just him. They have a good team, so we have to stay focused on all their players if we want to be happy at the end of the game.

“We need to be 11 lions, we’ll put everything out there on the pitch. And, of course, we’ll need the support of our fans too.

“It’s very emotional and exciting and there’s a huge desire to win. I look forward to Sunday.”