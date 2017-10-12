Romagnoli: ‘Learning from Bonucci’

By Football Italia staff

Alessio Romagnoli says Milan teammate Leonardo Bonucci “taught me to play in a back-three”.

Bonucci joined the Rossoneri in a €40m deal from Juventus this summer, and his young teammate has already learned a lot.

“I’d already met him in the national team last year,” Romagnoli said in today’s defender Q&A at Milanello.

“His value is absolute and everyone knows that, he’s taught me a lot with the other national team defenders, how to play in a back-three.

“He tells me to go forward, because he can peel off and provide cover. He’s a great champion, and you can only learn from him.”

The Diavolo face Inter in the derby this Sunday, and Romagnoli was asked how he’s preparing for the game.

“I listen to music, I relax, I prepare the game like it was any other, even though it isn’t.

“Inter have a solid team. maybe they haven’t played the best football so far but they’ve won and that’s what counts.

“They move well, they manage the ball well and I think [Mauro] Icardi is one of the best strikers in our league.

“There’s not only him either, there’s [Ivan] Perisic on the wing, and Joao Mario who moves well between the lines.”