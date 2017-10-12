Pellegrini: ‘Napoli game is crucial’

By Football Italia staff

Roma midfielder Lorenzo Pellegrini admits the visit of Napoli is crucial, as “it’s a direct clash for the top places”.

Saturday night sees last season’s second and third-place sides meet at the Stadio Olimpico, with the Partneopei maintaining an unbeaten record.

“We’ll go onto the pitch with a certain good precision,” Pellegrini told Sky.

“We’re a good group and we can work and grow. Saturday is a direct clash for the top places, so we have to continue like this, also to play the best match possible in the Champions League.”

Pellegrini missed Italy’s games with Macedonia and Albania, but he’ll be back for this weekend’s game.

“I’ve been fine for the past few days, I’ve been back with the group and the pain has disappeared. I’m ready for Saturday.

“I was sorry to miss the matches with the national team, but with that niggle it was impossible.

“The World Cup play-off? We know we’ll have a very important game in November, and we’re definitely already thinking about this.

“We’ll be in front of the television to see the draw.”