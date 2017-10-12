NEWS
Thursday October 12 2017
Figo takes UEFA role
By Football Italia staff

Former Inter winger Luis Figo has been appointed as a football advisor by UEFA.

The ex Portugal international ran for the FIFA Presidency in 2015, but was defeated by the incumbent, Sepp Blatter.

“Luís Figo is bringing his wealth of knowledge and expertise to UEFA as he joins the organisation as a football advisor,” a statement reads.

“The former UEFA Champions League winner will work with President Aleksander Čeferin and the Football Division across a variety of matters including technical aspects of the game, laws of the game and the overall attractiveness of the sport.

“He will also be the leading figure of the UEFA ambassadors programme.”

