NEWS
Thursday October 12 2017
Peruzzi: ‘Juventus the team to beat’
By Football Italia staff

Lazio team manager Angelo Peruzzi sees Juventus as “the team to beat again this year”.

The Biancocelesti face the champions in Turin on Saturday evening, and the former goalkeeper spoke to Premium Sport ahead of the match.

“It will be a different game from the one in August,” Peruzzi said, referring to the Supercoppa triumph.

“Hopefully the result will be the same. It won’t be easy at their home, they haven’t lost much at Juventus Stadium, but we’ll try.

“We’ve done so much in training this week, we’ll go to Turin to play a great game.

“The Scudetto? Juventus are still the strongest team in Italy, and maybe in Europe. They have a great squad and they can cause problems for anyone.

“They’re the team to beat again this year.”

Peruzzi is a former Juve goalkeeper, and he was asked about what some say is a decline in Gianluigi Buffon.

“It’s become a common saying now!” the former Italy international laughed.

“Gigi is very strong, if he keeps training he can play for several more years.”

Football Espana Coming Soon!

 

All material on this website is © Tiro Media Ltd 2017. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of content is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent. This site is not responsible for the content of external websites | Images courtesy of Action Images / Reuters | Contact us | RSS | Mobile | Developed by Psyberion.
Privacy Policy | Read About How We Use Cookies