Peruzzi: ‘Juventus the team to beat’

By Football Italia staff

Lazio team manager Angelo Peruzzi sees Juventus as “the team to beat again this year”.

The Biancocelesti face the champions in Turin on Saturday evening, and the former goalkeeper spoke to Premium Sport ahead of the match.

“It will be a different game from the one in August,” Peruzzi said, referring to the Supercoppa triumph.

“Hopefully the result will be the same. It won’t be easy at their home, they haven’t lost much at Juventus Stadium, but we’ll try.

“We’ve done so much in training this week, we’ll go to Turin to play a great game.

“The Scudetto? Juventus are still the strongest team in Italy, and maybe in Europe. They have a great squad and they can cause problems for anyone.

“They’re the team to beat again this year.”

Peruzzi is a former Juve goalkeeper, and he was asked about what some say is a decline in Gianluigi Buffon.

“It’s become a common saying now!” the former Italy international laughed.

“Gigi is very strong, if he keeps training he can play for several more years.”