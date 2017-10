Watch: Balotelli’s motorbike race

By Football Italia staff

Mario Balotelli has posted a video of he and a friend racing mini motorbikes across a football pitch.

The striker is seen in his Nice training gear, with both men racing on the mini bikes while being pursued by a drone.

Super Mario wins the race as, unlike his opponent, he avoided falling off at the first corner.

The 27-year-old has made nine appearances for Les Aiglons this season, scoring seven times and providing one assist.