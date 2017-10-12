Capello to leave Suning?

By Football Italia staff

It’s reported Fabio Capello will leave Jiangsu Suning, leading to inevitable links with the Italy job.

The Coach was appointed by Inter’s technical advisor Walter Sabatini to lead the Chinese Super League side, whose owners, Suning Group, control both clubs.

According to Corriere dello Sport, Capello has told Sabatini that he has decided to leave when the Chinese season ends.

Jiangsu Suning have four games to play, and currently sit seven points clear of Yanbian Funde in the final relegation place.

With Giampiero Ventura’s future looking uncertain on the Italy bench, Tuttomercatoweb leads the inevitable rumours that Capello could replace him.