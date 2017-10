Badelj: ‘Not time to talk about renewal’

By Football Italia staff

Milan Badelj says “now is not the time” to discuss a Fiorentina renewal.

The midfielder is out of contract at the end of the current season, and so far he’s yet to agree a deal to stay with the Viola.

“Now is not the time to talk about it,” Badelj told reporters while on international duty with Croatia.

“When I’m with the national team I don’t think of anything to do with Fiorentina. A lot of people have come in and they can give us a hand, I’d just tell the supporters that it takes patience.”