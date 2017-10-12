Kalinic at risk for derby

By Football Italia staff

Nikola Kalinic has reportedly left Milanello, and is in doubt for this Sunday’s Derby della Madonnina.

Milan take on city rivals Inter this weekend, as they look to close a seven point gap to Luciano Spalletti’s side.

They may have to do it without Kalinic though, as Premium Sport is reporting that he’s left the club’s training centre this afternoon.

Given that the striker didn’t train last night, he is now a major doubt for the meeting with the Nerazzurri.

Kalinic played on painkillers against Roma before the international break, but he was forced to pull out of Croatia duty.