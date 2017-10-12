Ince: ‘No Inter regrets’

By Football Italia staff

Tom Ince insists he doesn’t regret not joining Inter - “the English boy inside me told me to go to the Premier League”.

The winger’s father, Paul, played for the Nerazzurri and was a firm favourite of then-President Massimo Moratti.

In 2014 Ince Jr spent several days in Milan for talks with the club, but ultimately a deal never happened.

“Liverpool was very close but the Blackpool chairman did not want to be out of pocket because Liverpool owned a percentage of the sell-on fee,” Ince explained when asked about his two failed big moves.

“He made it difficult and they would not let me go. That was disappointing because I felt I would have been given a chance under Brendan Rodgers.

“When Inter were interested in me I stood in the San Siro [sic] and the English boy inside me told me to go to the Premier League.”