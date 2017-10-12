Verratti agent slams PSG chief

By Football Italia staff

Marco Verratti’s long-time agent Donato Di Campli launched another scathing attack on Paris Saint-Germain President Nasser Al Khelaifi.

The Italy international’s former representative has repeatedly criticised the PSG hierarchy for blocking a potential move to Barcelona this summer.

Mino Raiola is in the process of taking over Verratti's representation from Di Campli.

Even though Verratti has always tried to be even-handed in his public statements and distanced himself from Di Campli’s comments, there was another row today.

There was news that UEFA have started a Financial Fair Play investigation into PSG and their signing of Neymar, then Al Khelaifi was today caught up in a Swiss criminal investigation into corruption as CEO of BeInSports over World Cup TV rights.

“Give time its due time… All the chickens will come home to roost, right President?”

That was the message Di Campli left on Facebook referencing the news story.

"It is suspected that Jerome Valcke accepted undue advantages from a businessman in the sports rights sector in connection with the award of media rights for certain countries at the FIFA World Cups in 2018, 2022, 2026 and 2030 and from Nasser Al-Khelaifi in connection with the award of media rights for certain countries at the FIFA World Cups in 2026 and 2030,” read a statement from the OAG.