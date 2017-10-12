Pellegri 'a young Ibrahimovic'

By Football Italia staff

Genoa’s 16-year-old sensation Pietro Pellegri is “a young Zlatan Ibrahimovic,” said his agent, and “it’s not surprising he has been linked with PSG.”

The teenager scored a remarkable three Serie A goals in his first two appearances, which were against Roma and Lazio.

“I am not in contact with anyone at the moment,” agent Giuseppe Riso told Foot Mercato.

“We are talking about a very powerful striker. Let’s just say he has the characteristics of a young Zlatan Ibrahimovic. He’s not just a revelation in Italy, but one of the best young European players.

“Don’t forget, at the age of 16, he bagged a brace against Lazio. It’s not surprising he has been linked with PSG, as many big European clubs are tracking him.”

Among them are thought to be Liverpool, Chelsea, Milan, Inter, Juventus, Roma and Real Madrid.