Pruzzo: 'Milan spent money badly'

By Football Italia staff

Roberto Pruzzo believes Milan “could’ve used the money to buy a better striker than Nikola Kalinic and Andre Silva.”

The former Genoa, Roma and Fiorentina star gave his view ahead of Sunday’s Derby della Madonnina with Inter.

“With the money spent to buy these two, they could’ve used it to buy a better striker than both Kalinic and Andre Silva, at the same time avoiding the problem of who to play each weekend,” Pruzzo told Radio Radio.

“Here we go back to the problem that Milan rushed into the transfer market to sign any player who was available, without having a clear idea of what the team really needed.”

Andre Silva is expected to start this Sunday, because Kalinic is injured and left the training camp early today.

“He’ll have this opportunity in the derby, but it’s not right to change the centre-forward every week, as for me that is one of the most representative roles in the team.”

Kalinic cost approximately €25m from Fiorentina, with the cost spread out over two years.

Milan paid €38m plus bonuses to sign 21-year-old Andre Silva from FC Porto.