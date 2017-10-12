Milan look to Petkovic

By Football Italia staff

Milan have eyed up Switzerland Coach – and former Lazio boss – Vladimir Petkovic if Vincenzo Montella doesn’t turn things around, it’s reported.

According to Swiss newspaper Blick, director of sport Massimiliano Mirabelli has chosen Petkovic to take over at San Siro.

His future will likely depend on the outcome of next month’s World Cup play-off, as Switzerland won every game in qualifying except for the final head-to-head with Portugal.

If they are eliminated, then it’s possible the Croatian tactician will search out a new experience.

It would be a return to Serie A, because Petkovic was at Lazio from July 2012 to January 2014, when he left in order to take the Swiss bench.

The Blick report claims that Mirabelli held talks with Petkovic two days ago when he took a private plane to fly Swiss international Ricardo Rodriguez and Portugal striker Andre Silva back from their game in Lisbon.