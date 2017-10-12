Strootman also out of Roma-Napoli?

By Football Italia staff

Roma have an injury crisis going into Saturday’s clash with Napoli, as Kevin Strootman might also be left out of the squad.

It kicks off on Saturday at 19.45 UK time (18.45 GMT), click here for a match preview.

Coach Eusebio Di Francesco has issues to deal with, as Stephan El Shaarawy returned from international duty with a muscular problem.

He is out of action, along with Emerson Palmieri, Gregoire Defrel and Patrik Schick.

While Strootman and Rick Karsdorp had been in training, Sky Sport Italia report they have not fully recovered and won’t be risked ahead of the Champions League trip to Chelsea.

Daniele De Rossi and Lorenzo Pellegrini also pulled out of international duty with Italy, but should be ready to start against Napoli.