Icardi appeals for puppy names

By Football Italia staff

Inter striker Mauro Icardi has asked fans to suggest the name of his new puppy via social media with a special prize.

The Argentina international made the appeal via Instagram, including a photograph of the mastiff pup.

He has promised to give away an Inter jersey to the person who comes up with the winning name.

The Icardi family already has a Weimaraner called Coco, who they got last year, and she has her own Instagram account.