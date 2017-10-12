NEWS
Thursday October 12 2017
Icardi appeals for puppy names
By Football Italia staff

Inter striker Mauro Icardi has asked fans to suggest the name of his new puppy via social media with a special prize.

The Argentina international made the appeal via Instagram, including a photograph of the mastiff pup.

He has promised to give away an Inter jersey to the person who comes up with the winning name.

The Icardi family already has a Weimaraner called Coco, who they got last year, and she has her own Instagram account.

Football Espana Coming Soon!

 

All material on this website is © Tiro Media Ltd 2017. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of content is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent. This site is not responsible for the content of external websites | Images courtesy of Action Images / Reuters | Contact us | RSS | Mobile | Developed by Psyberion.
Privacy Policy | Read About How We Use Cookies