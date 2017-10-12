Inter striker Mauro Icardi has asked fans to suggest the name of his new puppy via social media with a special prize.
The Argentina international made the appeal via Instagram, including a photograph of the mastiff pup.
He has promised to give away an Inter jersey to the person who comes up with the winning name.
The Icardi family already has a Weimaraner called Coco, who they got last year, and she has her own Instagram account.
Te gustaria ayudarnos a buscar un nombre para nuestro nuevo integrante en la familia?? El nombre elegido recibirá como regalo una camiseta del Inter con dedicatoria Ti piacerebbe aiutarci a scegliere un nome per il nostro nuovo cucciolo?? Il nome scelto verrà premiato con una maglia dell’Inter dedicata Vi aspettiamo ...