Albiol: 'Napoli Scudetto dream'

By Football Italia staff

Raul Albiol believes Napoli can achieve “the dream of the entire city” to win the Scudetto, but Manchester City are “the form side in Europe.”

The Partenopei are top of the table with a perfect record after seven rounds, the first ever Serie A side to achieve that start while also scoring at least 25 goals.

“Our objective is to win the Scudetto. That is the dream of the entire city,” the Spanish defender told as.com.

“I think we are working towards making it come true. Winning a Scudetto at Napoli is one of the most difficult things there is. The team knows that, we are working for it and we know that Napoli only won two in their history. There is no greater dream than to chase a third.

“This is my fifth year and from the start I was given a warm welcome by the fans, the club and my teammates. I am very happy with my Neapolitan experience. I spend a lot of time at home, because going out, even for dinner or with the kids, it becomes complicated in Naples, as everyone recognises you and asks for a photograph. The city is in love with football and that’s why it can be tricky to go out.

“I have a good rapport with Jose Callejon and Pepe Reina, both on a personal level and between our families. We all have numerous families and tend to meet up for big lunches or dinners.”

After Saturday’s Serie A showdown with Roma, Napoli take on Manchester City in the Champions League.

“Manchester City are the form side in Europe. I have seen their games and it’ll be tough. It’ll be a good test for us, as we know Pep Guardiola – it’s normal to have a few difficulties in the first season, but in the second he is proving what he can do.”