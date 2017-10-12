NEWS
Thursday October 12 2017
Brescia interrupted by traffic cops
By Football Italia staff

A day after Brescia fired their Coach, new boss Pasquale Marino’s first training session was interrupted by traffic police wielding fines.

The club, which since August has been owned by former Cagliari and Leeds United President Massimo Cellino, is going through a rough patch.

Roberto Boscaglia was sacked and replaced by Marino, who had his first training session on Thursday.

However, according to the Corriere della Sera Brescia edition, the squad suddenly ran out of the San Filippo training ground because several players saw traffic police slapping fines on their cars.

Brescia do not have the exclusive rights to the training ground, so have to share it with those who visit the gym, swimming pool and tennis courts.

This means there are limited parking spaces and Brescia players tend to leave their cars on the pavement, outside the regulated bays.

Club directors also tried to negotiate with the traffic police, but even star player Alexis Ferrante found himself with a fine.

Image via brescia.corriere.it

Football Espana Coming Soon!

 

All material on this website is © Tiro Media Ltd 2017. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of content is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent. This site is not responsible for the content of external websites | Images courtesy of Action Images / Reuters | Contact us | RSS | Mobile | Developed by Psyberion.
Privacy Policy | Read About How We Use Cookies