Perotti: 'Napoli stronger than Juve'

By Football Italia staff

Diego Perotti claims “Napoli are stronger than Juventus” right now, but Roma can still “hurt them” and he’s relishing Eusebio Di Francesco’s tactics.

“I really liked the way Napoli played last season too. They play like few other sides in the world, but having said that, they are not unbeatable,” Perotti told the Match Program.

“As of today, I think Napoli are stronger than Juventus, at least in their style of football. They are doing well, but we will try to ‘hurt them’ here in Rome.

“Last season they caused us some problems and we struggled at the end of the season due to that 2-1 defeat here. Hopefully, this time will be different.”

The Giallorossi only secured second place in Serie A thanks to a last-gasp Perotti goal in the 3-2 victory over Genoa.

“That was the most important goal of my career, the greatest joy I felt with this jersey. It was a unique moment for me. I won the Copa del Rey with Sevilla, but the sensation of seeing the hoy of my teammates and all the fans for my goal was something I’d never experienced.

“I can never forget that day, especially as it was also Francesco Totti’s final match. We earned Champions League qualification, a very important result for the club.”

That was also the farewell from Luciano Spalletti, who went on to Inter, and Roma are now under the guidance of Di Francesco.

“The system that the Coach uses is very positive for my style of football. He is a Coach who loves playing with attacking wingers crossing on their inside foot,” continued Perotti.

“I think I can give even more and since we started working in pre-season training, we’ve improved a lot. You can tell from the results we achieved.

“What the Coach asks of me is different to what I did before, as he asks me to cut inside more, to get the ball between the lines and remain open. The Coach knows I really enjoy playing like this, as if I don’t give the defender reference points, I am more likely to do damage.

“At the start, nobody believed in us and we were always considered behind the others in the Scudetto race, but we proved that we are up there. We’ve got a game in hand and have four out of six points in the Champions League. I think that’s a good start.

“Beating Milan at San Siro was a show of strength and character.”