Mirabelli: 'Belotti at Milan one day'

By Football Italia staff

Vincenzo Montella asked for Nikola Kalinic and Milan could make another bid for Torino hitman Andrea Belotti, said Massimiliano Mirabelli.

The director of sport sat down for a lengthy interview with Radio Rossonera. You can read Part One of his comments here.

“Before signing a player, you must get to know him well with a scouting network and work done over years, because if we get it wrong, we want to do it with our own eyes,” explained Mirabelli.

“Many work with agents, but we try to view the players in action ourselves.”

Does the club impose players on the Coach or is it the other way around?

“Usually there is a continual confrontation of ideas, there is never a Coach who says ‘I want this and that’s all.’ It is true that Montella really liked Kalinic, for example.”

The Croatian was signed from Fiorentina for €25m after Milan saw their bid of a reported €70m rejected for Torino star Belotti.

“It’s no secret that we tried to bring Belotti to Milan, but that was a difficult move for various different reasons. He is a strong player and a Milan fan, this is also well known, so maybe one day he can wear the jersey he’s been dreaming of since childhood.”

Il Gallo has a €100m release clause in his contract, but that is only valid for clubs outside of Italy, so the Rossoneri needed to negotiate directly with the Granata.

Milan have been at the forefront of the bidding war over Genoa 16-year-old sensations Pietro Pellegri and Eddy Salcedo.

“They are two excellent prospects, very interesting young players, but Genoa has become a bit of an expensive boutique lately. They needed a centre-forward and made a big investment for Gianluca Lapadula, so perhaps now they want to make their money back off us with Pellegri and Salcedo!”