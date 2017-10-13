Skriniar: ‘Milan aren’t in crisis’

By Football Italia staff

Inter centre-back Milan Skriniar insists “Milan are not in crisis”, urging his teammates to be wary ahead of the derby.

The two sides meet on Sunday night in the Derby della Madonnina, with the Rossoneri having lost their last two games in a row, but the Slovakian international doesn’t expect a team in disarray.

“I’ve been thinking about Milan since I finished Slovakia’s match with Malta,” Skriniar told Gazzetta dello Sport.

“I’ve been focusing on it for days now, it’s a big match for us and for the fans.

“Milan are not in crisis, we can’t trust their latest results. They have great players who are used to getting out of these kinds of situations.

“The derby is a game to itself, so for that reason it’s extraordinary. There are no half measures, we have to win, not least for our growth.

“On Sunday there is only victory.”

Inter have only dropped points in the draw with Bologna, but their style of play has been criticised…

“It’s important that we’ve won six games out of seven. Even if some say we’re not playing well, we’ve brought big results home. We can work calmly to improve.

“[Coach Luciano] Spalletti has given us, and continues to transmit to us every day, a winning mentality.

“The Scudetto? Our strength is perhaps not thinking about the final victory. We’ll take it game-by-game and at the end we’ll see where we are.”