Rodriguez: ‘Perisic is dangerous’

By Football Italia staff

Milan full-back Ricardo Rodriguez calls former teammate Ivan Perisic “very dangerous” ahead of the Derby della Madonnina.

The pair played together at Wolfsburg, and will renew acquaintances at San Siro this Sunday in the first Milan derby of the season.

“Ivan is very strong, he’s very dangerous,” Rodriguez admitted, speaking to Gazzetta dello Sport about the Inter winger.

“He’s strong, he’s physical, he’s quick, he can beat his man and above all he plays with both feet. I like his mentality, we go out to eat together in Milan too.

“How do you mark him? You get close to him, and hope it’s not his day.”

It was reported that Rodriguez was close to joining the Nerazzurri last January, before making the move to Milan in the summer…

“Yes, Inter spoke to my agent at the beginning of the year, but when Milan came in we closed things quickly. I’m happy to play the derby for Milan.”