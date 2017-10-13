Sampaoli: ‘Vidal can’t control himself!’

By Football Italia staff

Jorge Sampaoli reportedly said then Juventus midfielder Arturo Vidal needed “a medical specialist” in 2015.

The Chilean international was sold by the Bianconeri that summer, and quotes from his national team Coach during the Copa America that year are being reported by AS.

It’s reported by the newspaper that Sampaoli made complaints about several members of his squad during the tournament, which Chile eventually won.

“Vidal? He needs a medical specialist,” the tactician allegedly said.

“He likes to drink and he’s not controlled. When we were on the plane back from Lima, he asked me if he could open a bottle of beer he’d bought at the airport.

“I said no, then directors and other people came. He and others got a bottle of whisky with the help of the driver, who I had to lay off even though I knew Vidal was the culprit.”

Vidal crashed his Ferrari while under the influence during the tournament and given a two-year ban, and Juve sold him to Bayern Munich for €37m plus bonuses on July 28.

Sampaoli also had harsh words for ex Napoli man Eduardo Vargas, who he is said to have accused of being “worse than before” every time he reported for international duty, and Mauricio Pinilla who is said to “only think about parties”.

It should be noted that these are not direct quotes, but rather things Sampaoli allegedly told journalists off the record in 2015.