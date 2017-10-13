Mertens: ‘Napoli want the Scudetto’

By Football Italia staff

Dries Mertens says Napoli being top of Serie A is “not a surprise” as “this year we started out to win the Scudetto”.

The Partenopei have won all seven of their opening fixtures, winning praise for their style of football as well as their results.

“Playing badly and winning? I’d sign up for that right away to win the Scudetto,” Mertens said in an interview with La Repubblica.

“It’s our football that got us here though, and it’s only by continuing on this road that we can dream of staying there. No alternatives or shortcuts, just playing well and entertaining our fans.

“Being top of the table isn’t a surprise, this year we started to out to win the league. There are a lot of opponents though, above all Juventus who remain favourites because of their mentality and the quality of their squad.

“We’ve got closer, now we have to try and overcome the difference in talent between ourselves and the Bianconeri.”