Mertens: ‘Sarri football ideal for me’

By Football Italia staff

Dries Mertens says Maurizio Sarri’s football is “tailor-made for me” and professes his love for the city of Naples.

The Belgian arrived at Napoli as a winger, but in the past year he’s been converted into one of the most prolific strikers in Europe.

“I started as a central midfielder, then I played as a winger,” Mertens explained to La Repubblica.

“Then I started playing as a centre-forward. I improved initially because of consistency, which because I’d been starting from the bench a lot I hadn’t had.

“Sarri’s football seems to be tailor-made for me, I like to play the ball on the deck with fast triangles: the strong and distinctive points of Napoli.

“We’re speaking the same technical language and we’ve all grown together.”

Mertens also professed his love for Naples in no uncertain terms.

“With them I share emotions which are unique in the world, every single day. Every morning I wake up with the sun and a smile.

“I haven’t forgotten the way I was welcomed, when I was a nobody and everyone went out of their way to make me feel at home.

“I won’t forget that now I’m on the crest of a wave and the attention I receive could seem normal.

“I know every angle [of the city], even the areas where it’s not recommended to go.

“Some of my compatriots refused to come? Too bad for them then, they’ll never know what they lost.

“I don’t have any kids, so I spend less time at home than my teammates, so maybe that’s why I’ve got a special bond with the people of Naples.

“I like it when I go to a pizzeria and see my picture on the wall. I have a direct relationship with this city, I wasn’t used to such passion in Belgium.”