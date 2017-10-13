Allan: ‘Juventus still favourites’

By Football Italia staff

Napoli midfielder Allan says Juventus are still Scudetto favourites - “their record speaks for itself”.

The Bianconeri have won the Scudetto for the past six years in a row, but they trail Maurizio Sarri’s side by two points at this early stage of the season.

“Juve have won for six years, they’re favourites,” Allan told Corriere dello Sport.

“We’ve moved closer though, as have Roma. Milan have spent a lot and are among the favourites and Inter have invested too.

“We’re the same as last year, so there’s faith in these men and this project. We’re grateful for the esteem, but Juve’s record speaks for itself.

“I’m not superstitious in not saying ‘Scudetto’, but I’m realistic. There’s a lot of football to be played, let’s get to March and see where we are.”

Allan is a Brazilian, but has so far not been given a full international cap, can he go to the World Cup?

“Napoli have pulled me into the elite of world football, I’ve reached a level where I think I can legitimately aspire to being called-up. And maybe it’d be merited.”

The Partenopei face Manchester City in midweek, but Allan won’t discuss that match until after tomorrow’s game.

“We’ve got Roma first, a game where we can’t allow any distractions and one which will make us understand a couple of things. It will be a wonderful match.”