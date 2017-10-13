Karsdorp ready for Roma debut

By Football Italia staff

Rick Karsdorp could reportedly be called up to the Roma squad for the first time for this weekend’s Napoli game.

The Dutch right-back arrived from Feyenoord in the summer, but he had to undergo meniscus surgery shortly after joining.

It was expected that the 22-year-old would be fit for the start of the season, but so far he hasn’t been named in Eusebio Di Francesco’s squad.

However, Karsdorp trained regularly with the rest of his teammates yesterday, and Il Messaggero reports he could be given the call for tomorrow’s match.

It’s highly unlikely the defender will actually play in the match, but it appears he is now not far away from making his debut.