Sagna: ‘Karamoh like Dembele’

By Football Italia staff

Bacary Sagna praises Inter talent Yann Karamoh - “I’d compare him to Ousmane Dembélé of Barcelona”.

Karamoh joined the Nerazzurri this summer from Caen, and the free agent is familiar with the 19-year-old.

“I know Karamoh well,” Sagna told Gazzetta dello Sport.

“He’s a pure talent, rather than [Kylian] Mbappé I’d compare him to Dembélé of Barcelona. Now we’re looking forward to seeing him play more.

“He’ll be great surprise for Serie A, in France we have several jewels and he is one of them.”