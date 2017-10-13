‘Mandzukic always wants to play’

By Football Italia staff

Croatia’s interim Coach Zlatko Dalic confirms Mario Mandzukic played through injury - “in my ideal team I’d have 11 of him”.

The Juventus striker picked up an ankle injury on international duty, and is not expected to start against Lazio tomorrow.

Mandzukic faced Ukraine regardless though, playing 91 minutes before being subbed off for Marko Rog.

“Mario always wants to play,” Dalic told Tuttosport.

“Other players with that issue wouldn't have gone onto the pitch, he has a warrior spirit and is supper professional.

“If I could pick my ideal team I’d want 11 of Mandzukic.”