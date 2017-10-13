Allegri: ‘Mandzukic is fit’

By Football Italia staff

Massimiliano Allegri assures Mario Mandzukic is fit to play for Juventus - “don’t tell him he’s not, he’ll get angry…”

The striker picked up an ankle knock while on international duty for Croatia, but he played against Ukraine anyway and the Bianconeri Coach says he’s available for Lazio tomorrow.

“No, don’t tell Mandzukic that he’s injured, that he’s got a knock,” Allegri said in his pre-match Press conference when asked about the situation.

“If you do that he’ll get angry. He’s back and he’s fine, I don’t think it was anything too serious with Croatia.

“He can play, he’s trained, he’s really good.”

The Coach was also asked about Sami Khedira, and the possibility of Wojciech Szczesny playing tomorrow.

“Tomorrow [Gigi] Buffon will play. He’s come back beautifully from the national team, like everyone else.

“Khedira is fine, so as far as the injured players go Khedira will be back tomorrow, Mandzukic is fine, [Miralem] Pjanic will be available on Wednesday because I don’t want to risk him.

“[Claudio] Marchisio is working partly with the team and partly doing personalised work, for [Mattia] De Sciglio and [Benedikt] Howedes it’ll take a bit of time, and the same goes for [Marko] Pjaca.”