‘Higuain will have a great month’

By Football Italia staff

Gonzalo Higuain “will have a great month” according to Juventus Coach Massimiliano Allegri.

The Argentinian wasn’t called-up for international duty, and the Bianconeri boss has seen positive signs in training over the break.

“[Sami] Khedira could play tomorrow, I’ll have to evaluate things in the training session today,” Allegri explained in his pre-match Press conference.

“Those who are more rested will be available tomorrow and have a chance of playing. Everyone’s come back fine, apart from [Rodrigo] Bentancur, who I haven’t seen yet.

“[Paulo] Dybala is rested, he basically spent 15 days on holiday so I’d say he’s in good condition.

“The others who stayed here worked really well, one of whom is Higuain who has definitely improved his condition.

“He’s motivated, and I think he’ll have a great month.

“I’m not going to speak about Higuain and the national team, but he’s motivated to have a great season for Juventus, and on a personal level he’ll want to go to the World Cup.

“To do that though, he has to have a great season. In the 15 days he stayed here he worked really well, and he’s in good condition right now.”

Allegri suggested in an interview this week that the importance of Coaches is overstated, and he was asked about those comments.

“Being a Coach is not easy. There are different categories to everything in life. There are CEOs of companies who earn €50m and others who earn €500,000.

“It’s normal that when you Coach great teams then you have to deal with champions, and the Coach has an importance within the squad.

“It’s all well and good to say you’ll play 4-3-3, 4-2-3-1, 3-5-3… well, not 3-5-3 because we only get 11 players! There are so many facets though, and I always say no-one is the same.

“I just think the difference a Coach makes or doesn’t make isn’t so much on a tactical level. The more good players you have, the easier it is to be a Coach.

“Maybe the way you manage them is different, but life is made up of categories and you can’t get away from that. In any sector.

“So how much difference does the Coach make? In terms of percentages, don’t talk about numbers because I struggle: 50-30-40-70, I don’t know.

“I’d say that a Coach has to know when the right moment is to tighten things, and when the best moment to ease off is, but that’s just part of managing a year.”