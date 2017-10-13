Allegri: ‘Defence wins titles’

By Football Italia staff

Juventus Coach Massimiliano Allegri notes that nine of the last 10 Scudetto winners have had the best defence.

The Bianconeri have been the best defensive unit in the country for the past six years, but they’ve conceded five goals so far this term.

“I only know one thing, and that’s that in the last 10 years only once has the team with the second best defensive record won the Scudetto,” Allegri said in his Press conference before the Lazio match.

“I think Inter had the second best defence in 2010. Just that year, only that one. For the rest the best defence has always won the league, always, always.

“In the end that’s what will come out, I think right now Napoli have conceded five goals, like us, but Roma have only conceded three.

“Roma have played a game fewer, so we’ll need to see what they do in Genoa [against Sampdoria].

“That’s what the last 10 years tell us. Maybe this year it’ll be the other way round, but it’s difficult.”

Juventus have several players in the Italy team, could they be distracted by the play-off in November?

“Right now I think we have to get behind the national team, because there’s an important play-off and Italy have to go to the World Cup.

“The objective for the national team is to get to the World Cup, it doesn’t matter if you go through a play-off or not, all that counts is getting there.

“Juve have to think about this month, then we’ll see how the Italians are after the play-off.

“If we’re in a position where we can do it, we’ll send them on holiday for four or five days and others will play.”