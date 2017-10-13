NEWS
Friday October 13 2017
Sagna reveals Inter interest
By Football Italia staff

Bacary Sagna reveals there was interest from Inter on ‘several’ occasions in the past but assures he is ‘ready’ for a Serie A move.

Sagna is currently a free agent after leaving Manchester City over the summer, but the France full-back claims he would ‘jump’ at the chance of joining an Italian club.

“I've heard about the Nerazzurri several times, especially during the summer that I went to City from Arsenal,” the 34-year-old told Gazzetta dello Sport.

“At the time, I wanted a new adventure in the Premier League. That’s why I didn’t go to Milan.

“Future in Italy? Yes, I’m ready for it. I follow Serie A a lot and there are other big teams like Napoli, Roma, Milan and Juve.

“It’s a competitive League and a challenge that I’d jump at taking.”

