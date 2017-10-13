Sagna reveals Inter interest

By Football Italia staff

Bacary Sagna reveals there was interest from Inter on ‘several’ occasions in the past but assures he is ‘ready’ for a Serie A move.

Sagna is currently a free agent after leaving Manchester City over the summer, but the France full-back claims he would ‘jump’ at the chance of joining an Italian club.

“I've heard about the Nerazzurri several times, especially during the summer that I went to City from Arsenal,” the 34-year-old told Gazzetta dello Sport.

“At the time, I wanted a new adventure in the Premier League. That’s why I didn’t go to Milan.

“Future in Italy? Yes, I’m ready for it. I follow Serie A a lot and there are other big teams like Napoli, Roma, Milan and Juve.

“It’s a competitive League and a challenge that I’d jump at taking.”