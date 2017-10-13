Valero relishing first Derby

By Football Italia staff

Inter’s Borja Valero says he is relishing his first Derby della Madonnina. “I scored my first Serie A goal against Milan.”

Valero is set to figure at San Siro when Inter take on Milan, with a Nerazzurri victory moving them 10 points clear of their arch-rivals.

“I scored my first Serie A goal against Milan and I’d like to do so again tomorrow,” the midfielder told Premium Sport.

“Montella? I have a great relationship with him, we were together for three years and had so many happy moments on the pitch.

“He really likes to win, but we’ll do our best to beat him. Spalletti? It’s a pleasure to work with him.

“He took me to Inter and trusted me from the beginning. I want repay his faith in me by giving my all.

“My first derby? It’ll be beautiful, I see it that way. I hope it’ll be great for the fans and ourselves.”