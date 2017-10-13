Only Milik missing for Napoli

By Football Italia staff

Only Arkadiusz Milik is missing for Napoli in their squad to face Roma in Serie A on Saturday.

Milik is not expected back until the New Year after damaging knee ligaments at the end of September, making him the sole casualty in Napoli’s travelling party to Roma.

Defender Lorenzo Tonelli is once more left out on technical grounds as a win for the Partenopei would move them nine points clear of the capital club.

Napoli squad for Roma: Reina, Rafael, Sepe; Albiol, Chiriches, Ghoulam, Hysaj, Koulibaly, Maksimovic, Maggio, Mario Rui; Jorginho, Allan, Diawara, Hamsik, Rog, Zielinski, Giaccherini; Callejon, Ounas, Insigne, Mertens, Leandrinho