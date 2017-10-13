NEWS
Friday October 13 2017
Only Milik missing for Napoli
By Football Italia staff

Only Arkadiusz Milik is missing for Napoli in their squad to face Roma in Serie A on Saturday.

Milik is not expected back until the New Year after damaging knee ligaments at the end of September, making him the sole casualty in Napoli’s travelling party to Roma.

Defender Lorenzo Tonelli is once more left out on technical grounds as a win for the Partenopei would move them nine points clear of the capital club.

Napoli squad for Roma: Reina, Rafael, Sepe; Albiol, Chiriches, Ghoulam, Hysaj, Koulibaly, Maksimovic, Maggio, Mario Rui; Jorginho, Allan, Diawara, Hamsik, Rog, Zielinski, Giaccherini; Callejon, Ounas, Insigne, Mertens, Leandrinho

Football Espana Coming Soon!

 

All material on this website is © Tiro Media Ltd 2017. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of content is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent. This site is not responsible for the content of external websites | Images courtesy of Action Images / Reuters | Contact us | RSS | Mobile | Developed by Psyberion.
Privacy Policy | Read About How We Use Cookies