Cutrone ‘cant wait’ for Derby

By Football Italia staff

Milan striker Patrick Cutrone admits he ‘loves’ the Derby della Madonnina and “can’t wait” for Sunday’s clash with Inter.

Cutrone goes into the match on the back of a prolific international break with Italy Under-21s, and the starlet insists he is ready to fire Milan to victory over their old enemy.

“I love it, I can’t wait for Sunday,” he told Il Giornale.

“I’ll make sure I’m ready to play. I hope to play or come on as a substitute. I have good memories of it as a youth player.

“I’ll try to do my best in training and the match, if I score then it’ll be better.

“Montella? Being trained by such a great Coach is a great thing. He gives me advice and I hope to use it to the maximum.

“Our season? We’re thinking game by game, we know our objective and we’ll try to achieve it.”