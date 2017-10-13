Milan striker Patrick Cutrone admits he ‘loves’ the Derby della Madonnina and “can’t wait” for Sunday’s clash with Inter.
Cutrone goes into the match on the back of a prolific international break with Italy Under-21s, and the starlet insists he is ready to fire Milan to victory over their old enemy.
“I love it, I can’t wait for Sunday,” he told Il Giornale.
“I’ll make sure I’m ready to play. I hope to play or come on as a substitute. I have good memories of it as a youth player.
“I’ll try to do my best in training and the match, if I score then it’ll be better.
“Montella? Being trained by such a great Coach is a great thing. He gives me advice and I hope to use it to the maximum.
“Our season? We’re thinking game by game, we know our objective and we’ll try to achieve it.”