Zoff: Juve always CL favourites

By Football Italia staff

Dino Zoff believes Juventus will ‘always’ be favourites for the Champions League but warns Lazio ‘won’t be easy’ on Saturday.

Speaking to Il Bianconero on Friday, Zoff – who kept goal for Juve and coached Lazio on three separate occasions – also discussed the chances of Simone Inzaghi, Stefan de Vrij and Sergej Milinkovic-Savic moving to Turin.

“Juventus are playing at home and they’re undoubtedly favourites,” he told Il Bianconero.

“Lazio are doing well, so it won’t be easy for them. It’ll be a well-contested match.

“Maybe Lazio have less goalscorers, but in any case, both teams have important players. [The winners] won’t depend on anyone in particular.

“De Vrij and Milinkovic for Juve? The Bianconeri know what they need in the market. We’re only at the beginning of the season, it’s pointless to say who they need or don’t need.

“Inzaghi future Coach? It’s too early to say, it’s pointless to be talking about what’s going to happen in a year.

“Favourites for the Champions League? Always. They came close last season, so they can still go for it.

“Everyone’s good in this Juventus side, Dybala’s certainly an interesting player.”