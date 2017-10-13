Inzaghi flattered by Juve talk, but...

By Football Italia staff

Lazio boss Simone Inzaghi admits he is flattered by talk of him replacing Max Allegri at Juventus but insists “they already have a great Coach.”

Inzaghi has been linked with becoming Juve’s next trainer if Allegri decides to leave the club, with the speculation overshadowing the build-up to Lazio’s clash with the Bianconeri on Saturday.

“We know that tomorrow, we must have great humility and competitive rage,” he said at a Press conference.

“We need to show urgency and determination. We’ll find an angry team after their draw in Bergamo.

“They’re almost unbeatable at home, we’ll try to have a game of character. We’re hoping for the perfect match, hoping they’re not at their best.

“Talk of replacing Allegri? It pleases me, but Juve already have a great Coach. The next five games will be very important, it’ll be even harder than September.

“Injuries? We need to take Wallace’s calf, it’s a delicate muscle. Nani? He’s better, his intensity will improve week after week.

“He’ll play either tomorrow on Thursday. He’s gaining confidence on the pitch.

“Marusic and Patric had some small problems yesterday, but things went better for them this morning.

“Lukaku’s in some pain, Marusic feels a bit weary, but everything should be resolved with him.

“Lukaku? I hope to have him back between Thursday and Sunday, although I’d have liked to have him back for Nice.

“Bastos, on the other hand, is well again and has recovered. If the gap between Lazio and Juventus has narrowed, it’ll depend on us.

“The gap is there and always will be. Juventus have been put together in a certain way.

“Even if they lose players every summer, they bring in others. They’ve always been ahead of Napoli, who have got so close to them.

“As far as we’re concerned, it’ll depend on the approach, not giving up, the performance of every player. Intensity will make the difference on the pitch.”