Kalinic to miss next two games?

By Football Italia staff

Nikola Kalinic could miss Milan’s next two games as his thigh injury is reportedly no nearer to healing.

Milan’s team doctor suggested Kalinic’s involvement in the Derby della Madonnina was touch-and-go, but Sky Sport Italia corroborates Premium Sport in claiming the striker did not train on Friday and is ‘virtually’ out of Sunday’s showdown with Inter.

Furthermore, he would be ‘at risk’ of missing Thursday’s Europa League encounter with AEK Athens due to his “continued poor fitness”.

The 29-year-old has scored twice in seven appearances for the Rossoneri since arriving from Fiorentina over the summer.