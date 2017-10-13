Conte not ready for return

By Football Italia staff

Chelsea boss Antonio Conte has made it clear that he will not be returning to Italy any time soon. “I don’t see a problem…”

Conte was on record as saying he missed Italy, seemingly throwing his future with Chelsea into doubt, but the former Azzurri CT insisted he was lost in translation.

“I think from two weeks I am reading wrong things,” he said at a Press conference.

“I did an interview and I am sure the translation was wrong. I said one day in the future I would like to go back.

“I have two years on my contract, I am happy to work with this club and my players. I like to have this great feeling with our fans.

“I don’t see a problem. I want to clarify my family stay here, not in Italy, my daughter goes to school here, when I want to write something I want the truth, my family stay here.

“Every Coach when they start the work they want to stay for a long time and build something important. Our job is very difficult and very strange.”