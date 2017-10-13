NEWS
Friday October 13 2017
Saponara struck down again
By Football Italia staff

Fiorentina attacker Riccardo Saponara faces another spell on the sidelines after sustaining a foot injury.

Saponara only returned from an ankle injury before the international break, playing 34 minutes against Chievo for his first appearance of the season, but Fiorentina’s official website has since reported “pain in the ball of his left foot”.

The statement stresses his latest problem is not linked to any previous but suggests it is severe enough to keep him out of the Viola’s match against Udinese in Serie A on Sunday. 

