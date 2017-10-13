Biglia: Higuain over Icardi

By Football Italia staff

Milan midfielder Lucas Biglia admits he would prefer Juventus’ Gonzalo Higuain to lead Argentina’s line at the 2018 World Cup over Inter’s Mauro Icardi.

Higuain was dropped towards the end of Argentina’s qualifying campaign for the World Cup, with Icardi playing as the Albiceleste’s lone striker instead.

However, Biglia told TyC Sports: “As a No 9, I prefer Higuain. He deserves another World Cup.

“Sampaoli? He has no faults, he has pulled through a difficult qualifying campaign and has unfinished business.”