Report: Milan switch to Puma

By Football Italia staff

Milan are reportedly on the verge of agreeing a deal for Puma to become their new kit-makers.

According to Calciomercato.com, the agreement would commence on July 1, when Milan’s current deal with Adidas expires.

The website explains the German brand had already cut their contract with the Rossoneri by four years once Silvio Berlusconi sold the club last season.

However, it would have brought the agreement a further year forward, prompting Milan to look elsewhere.

Calciomercato adds the Diavolo will receive just €10-15m a year from Puma, in stark comparison to the likes of Manchester United, who pocket around €85m from Adidas.