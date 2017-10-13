NEWS
Friday October 13 2017
Report: Milan switch to Puma
By Football Italia staff

Milan are reportedly on the verge of agreeing a deal for Puma to become their new kit-makers.

According to Calciomercato.com, the agreement would commence on July 1, when Milan’s current deal with Adidas expires.

The website explains the German brand had already cut their contract with the Rossoneri by four years once Silvio Berlusconi sold the club last season.

However, it would have brought the agreement a further year forward, prompting Milan to look elsewhere.

Calciomercato adds the Diavolo will receive just €10-15m a year from Puma, in stark comparison to the likes of Manchester United, who pocket around €85m from Adidas.

Football Espana Coming Soon!

 

All material on this website is © Tiro Media Ltd 2017. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of content is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent. This site is not responsible for the content of external websites | Images courtesy of Action Images / Reuters | Contact us | RSS | Mobile | Developed by Psyberion.
Privacy Policy | Read About How We Use Cookies