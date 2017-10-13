Juve: Khedira & Manduzkic in

By Football Italia staff

Sami Khedira and Mario Mandzukic are in Juventus’ squad to face Lazio in Serie A on Saturday.

Khedira had been out since August with a knee injury, but the midfielder has been given the all-clear to feature against Lazio.

As for Mandzukic, there were fears that the striker had suffered a serious ankle injury while representing Croatia on international duty.

However, those have been allayed as the 31-year-old is among the Bianconeri’s forward options this weekend.

Juventus squad for Lazio: Buffon, Pinsoglio, Szczesny; Chiellini, Benatia, Alex Sandro, Barzagli, Rugani, Lichtsteiner; Khedira, Matuidi, Asamoah, Sturaro, Bentancur; Cuadrado, Higuain, Dybala, Costa, Mandzukic, Bernardeschi